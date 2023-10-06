US Marshals searching for wanted man in Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. — The U.S. Marshals are searching for a wanted man in Granite Falls.

Jonathan Pearson, 34, was wanted for parole violation and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Officials said they attempted to take Pearson into custody at a home on Lakeside Avenue near Lakeside Park.

However, when the Marshals arrived, Pearson fled on foot into the wooded area behind the house.

The Granite Falls Police Department said it is assisting Marshals in attempting to locate Pearson.

Pearson is described as 6 feet 2 and weighs 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and white shorts or pants.

Anyone with information about Pearson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

VIDEO: Fugitive Finders: Meet the furriest member of the US Marshals’ task force

Fugitive Finders: Meet the furriest member of the US Marshals’ task force





©2023 Cox Media Group