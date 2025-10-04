Victim identified, driver arrested following fatal hit-and-run in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have identified the victim and arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run from Wednesday night.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the 2100 block of Beatties Ford Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to find 58-year-old James Leon Hall lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries.

Hall was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses told police that Hall was hit by a Chevrolet SUV that fled south, according to reports. Investigations found that Hall had been crossing the road, not at a crosswalk, when he was struck at a high rate of speed.

Police said they located the SUV on Hildebrand Street around 10:45 p.m. that night. They conducted a stop and arrested 35-year-old driver Luis Alberto Miranda Vilchis.

He now faces charges of felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run, no operator’s license, and improper registration.

Police said speed and impairment were factors for Vilchis in the crash. They are working to determine if Hall was impaired at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police have asked that anyone with information concerning the crash call them at 704-432-2169 ext. 3.

No additional details have been made available.

