VP candidate JD Vance makes campaign stop at CPCC

CHARLOTTE — Supporters in Charlotte heard from Republican vice-presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance on Monday.

Vance said in a speech at CPCC that former President Donald Trump is a better candidate to address the economy.

He also took questions, and the first one was about the recent headlines surrounding North Carolina governor candidate and current Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

Vance said it’s up to Robinson to make his case to voters.

“What he said or didn’t say is ultimately between him and the people of North Carolina,” Vance said. “Some of the statements are pretty gross. Mark Robinson says those statements are false and he didn’t speak them.”

