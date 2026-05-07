We know airport items are usually more expensive, but how much more?

CHARLOTTE — When you go to the airport, you probably know you’re going to pay more for certain items than you would away from the airport.

Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke and reporters from Cox Media Group sister stations visited eight airports and bought some of the most common items. Stoogenke checked prices himself, comparing them with off-airport stores.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport wouldn’t share specific contract details, but said vendors must offer goods and services at “reasonable” prices.

Some items were actually less than a dollar difference, like Auntie Anne’s (for an original pretzel), a Dunkin’ Boston Kreme donut, Chick-fil-A (for an entree), and a Snickers bar.

Other items cost about a dollar or two more, like Diet Coke, Wendy’s french fries, Cinnabon classic cinnamon rolls, certain bottles of water, and Cheez-It crackers.

For some items, Action 9 found bigger price differences:

Starbucks grande - $2.95 versus $4.95

Panera ciabatta cheesesteak - $12.69 in Cotswold versus $14.99 at the airport

Jamba Juice super blend smoothie greens and ginger - $8.79 outside and $12 inside

Smashburger double classic smash double -$9.99 outside the terminal and $14.69 inside

Bojangles chicken sandwich - $7.59 on Woodlawn Road compared to $12.69

Rhino Market Big Wheel - $11.49 versus $17.69)

“It’s a captive audience that needs many of the same things over and over,” said Gary Leff, who writes a blog called View From the Wing, analyzing the airline industry. “Where some of that excess profit goes, sometimes it goes to that merchant, but sometimes it’s also going to the airport, right? And the airports are also expensive.”

A spokesperson with CLT told Action 9 that concession operations are “fundamentally different” from operations outside of the airport, which leads to “distinct” pricing strategies.

“At Charlotte Douglas International Airport, pricing is not structured to mirror typical street pricing due to the unique operational challenges faced by other airports,” the airport spokesperson said in an email. “A variety of factors contribute to this, including enhanced build-out and design requirements, security protocols, complex logistics, extended operating hours, and staffing challenges. Additionally, the airport conducts regular pricing reviews to ensure offerings remain reasonable within this unique operating context.”

Likewise, Bojangles emailed Action 9, saying: “The Charlotte Douglas International Airport Bojangles locations are owned and operated by a franchise partner, and like all Bojangles franchisees, they independently set their own pricing. As is common in airports, stadiums and entertainment venues, pricing reflects the unique operating environment, where costs such as rent, labor and facility fees are often higher than traditional restaurant locations. Bojangles continues to be a favorite stop for airport travelers, and our franchisee is focused on delivering the bold flavor, quality food and friendly service our guests know and love—at a price that makes sense for operating in that setting.”

Starbucks wrote: “Depending on the market, pricing varies. There are many factors that contribute to pricing decisions, including various rising operating and occupancy expenses (i.e. labor, rent, local mandates and regulations, competition, distribution, marketing, and commodities — including coffee — but also other commodities associated with beverages, food, materials, and operations).”

Many vendors didn’t respond or asked not to be named, but one cited the “lack of competition and added security measures.”

TSA says most are OK, you can bring food through security. As for drinks, you can’t bring any liquids more than 3.4 ounces. Officially, it’s up to the officer whether you can bring bottled drinks that are smaller. See the full rules here.

Just to be safe: Stoogenke says bring an empty water bottle through security and fill it after.

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