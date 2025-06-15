CHARLOTTE — Wells Fargo owns the tallest building in Charlotte. A 48-story tower at 550 South Tryon that can be seen above all the others in the Uptown skyline.
On Sunday morning, a helicopter flew 14-foot letters to the very top of the building to install a new Wells Fargo sign.
The installation started around 10 a.m. and continued throughout the morning. And weeks of preparation preceded the installation.
PHOTOS: Wells Fargo installs sign on tallest Uptown building
