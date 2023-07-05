West Charlotte brewery offers internships to diversify brewing community

CHARLOTTE — Brittany Makitan is breaking away from what she’s used to and venturing into a new craft. She’s learning the ins and outs of the brewing industry at Town Brewing Company in Charlotte’s Wesley Heights community.

“Having this internship has kind of reaffirmed my desire to kind go after what I want,” she said.

Makitan is part of the Many Faces Initiative program -- a 10-week paid brewery internship designed for people who look like Makitan.

“The internship is very clear about who it’s for and what its goals are trying to increase diversity in the brewing community,” she said.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s Almiya White learns more about the program and the next steps Makitan plans to take.

(WATCH BELOW: NoDa brewery uses solar power to craft beer)

NoDa brewery uses solar power to craft beer









©2023 Cox Media Group