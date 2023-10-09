When to view ‘ring of fire’ during annular solar eclipse

GASTONIA, N.C. — The moon will partially block the sun on Saturday, which will create an annular solar eclipse.
The partial eclipse will look like a “ring of fire.”
Those in a good viewing spot of its path will see what looks like the moon taking a bite out of the sun, according to space.com.
In the video at the top of this webpage, meteorologist Joe Puma explains how to view the event.
