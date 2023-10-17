Why is CMPD SWAT in Uptown today?

CHARLOTTE — People traveling to Uptown on Oct. 17 may notice the large police and SWAT presence in Uptown Charlotte — but don’t be alarmed!
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team has a scheduled training on East Seventh Street.
SWAT Team Training in the Central Division https://t.co/B5e7YMNNfD— CMPD News (@CMPD) October 17, 2023
It’ll run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
CMPD asked those traveling to Uptown to use caution when in the area.
