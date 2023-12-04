Why opposition to South End project is likely to be derailed

CHARLOTTE — Scrapping plans for an expanded Amtrak maintenance yard and service center in South End would set back the project by a decade, cost state government $100 million to build access to another location, and create additional operating expenses, according to new analysis by the N.C. Department of Transportation’s rail division.

Those assessments come from a project overview and update completed in November by the rail division and shared with Charlotte stakeholders.

The rail division provided CBJ with the analysis last week. The findings were discussed at Charlotte Center City Partners’ Nov. 30 board meeting, where business and political leaders said that reducing the project’s effects may be more realistic than persuading the state to relocate the maintenance center, as hoped.

