Winning lottery ticket part of $1.18M jackpot to expire unless claimed by April 15

DURHAM, N.C. — Did you buy a Cash 5 North Carolina Education Lottery ticket in October 2023?

If so, it could be worth $394,216, according to reports from WTVD.

However, it is set to expire soon.

Lottery officials told WTVD that the ticket was purchased during the Oct. 17 drawing. It was one of three that were split for the $1.18 million Cash 5 jackpot.

It was bought at Parkwood Convenience on Revere Road in Durham.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 9-11-14-30-34.

“Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you have to see if you have the winning ticket,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We hope that whomever purchased this ticket comes forward to claim their prize soon so we can celebrate their big win with them.”

Again, to claim the prize, the ticket must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 15. This deadline ends the 180-day period for winners to claim prizes from the Oct. 17 drawing, according to WTVD.

