Woman charged for sending sexually explicit pictures of ex-husband to his family

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County woman allegedly sent sexually explicit pictures of her ex-husband to his family amid a custody battle, the county sheriff’s office confirmed on Tuesday.

Deputies say Barbara Isbanioly Miller, 30, sent the pictures of him to his niece, nephew, and at least one other person.

They say she admitted to sending the pictures because his family had been messaging her continuously.

Miller was charged with two counts of disclosing private images of an adult.

She was jailed with a bond of $2,500.

