Woman gives tearful testimony in attempted murder case

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A woman took the stand in court on Wednesday to answer questions directly from her ex-husband, the man who is accused of trying to kill her in 2017.

It took seven years to get the case to trial partly because the suspect, Derrick Higdon, went through multiple attorneys before deciding to represent himself.

Hidgon isn’t a lawyer and it showed at times in court, Channel 9′s Ken Lemon reported.

The Mount Holly Police Department responded to a home on Farm Springs Drive on July 23, 2017, after reports of a domestic disturbance.

Officers got to the scene and the home was on fire.

Misty Oakes cried Wednesday in court as she talked about escaping the fire.

Oakes said she watched Higdon break into her house and was scared for her life.

“Constantly looking over my shoulder, never know where he is, if he’s going to be there,” Oakes said.

The couple had dissolved their marriage.

However, Higdon got angry when he took her cellphone and saw that she was communicating with other men.

“He pushed me down the stairs,” she said in court.

Higdon beat her every time he found a message on her phone, Oakes said.

“Face to face with me and he told me that he would hurt everyone I loved before he hurt me,” Oakes said. “And that scared me the most.”

Oakes said weeks later, she saw him peeking through the back door of her Mount Holly home.

She called 911.

Where are you at right now ma’am?” the dispatcher said.

“I’m hiding in my laundry room,” the caller said.

Jurors heard her breathless on the call.

Oakes cried in court when she heard the 911 call.

“He broke the glass,” Oakes said in the 911 call.

“He broke the glass?” the dispatcher said.

“Tell them to step it up. He broke the glass,” Oakes told the 911 dispatcher. “He broke the glass.”

Higdon was driving out of the community when police drove in and arrested him, prosecutors said.

“You blocked me on Facebook?” Higdon asked Oakes during the cross-examination in court Wednesday.

Higdon objected often during direct testimony and often used the wrong legal terms.

The judge overruled almost every time.

Higdon tried to refute the victim’s accounts.

However, the prosecution said they have security camera video of Higdon at his ex-wife’s house on the night of the fire.

Oakes asked neighbors to move their cameras so they record her home in case Higdon tried something.

Higdon was charged with first-degree arson, felony breaking and entering, attempted first-degree murder, and animal cruelty.

