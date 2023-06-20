York County Paper Mill tries to dismiss lawsuit claiming violation of Clear Air Act

Local

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County paper mill accused of emitting toxic emissions is trying to dismiss a lawsuit against it.

A civil suit against the New Indy Paper Mill accuses the company of violating the Clean Air Act.

Channel 9 brought you the story last year when neighbors began reaching out and complaining about a bad smell coming from the mill.

There will be a hearing on Tuesday in Columbia on whether or not to dismiss the suit. The same judge has already denied a motion last year to dismiss a separate class action suit related to the emissions.

