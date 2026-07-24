York County startups gain access to Charlotte’s ecosystem

CHARLOTTE — For years, founders in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and Indian Land have been driving north on Interstate 77 to access Charlotte’s startup ecosystem. South Carolina’s Research Authority decided it was time to stop watching that happen.

SCRA is expanding into the I-77 corridor with a pre-accelerator program launching in September, bringing Charlotte’s own startup infrastructure along to make it happen. The first cohort runs September through late November, with a second planned for February through June, targeting early-stage founders in York County who have largely had to cross the state line for structured programming.

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