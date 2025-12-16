Most expensive homes for sale in Greenville, North Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Greenville, North Carolina listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 541 White Horse Dr, Greenville

- Price: $1,345,890

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,641

- Price per square foot: $290

- Lot size: 2.4 acres

- Days on market: 225 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 611 Queen Annes Rd, Greenville

- Price: $1,295,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,225

- Price per square foot: $208

- Lot size: 1.9 acres

- Days on market: 115 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 2900 Groveland Dr, Greenville

- Price: $1,290,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,155

- Price per square foot: $250

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 189 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 516 Chesapeake Pl, Greenville

- Price: $1,250,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,644

- Price per square foot: $188

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 12 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 3403 Star Hill Farm Rd, Greenville

- Price: $1,210,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,475

- Price per square foot: $270

- Lot size: 2.0 acres

- Days on market: 221 days (-$20,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 2354 Water View Rd, Greenville

- Price: $1,200,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,244

- Price per square foot: $228

- Lot size: 1.4 acres

- Days on market: 13 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 951 White Horse Dr, Greenville

- Price: $1,099,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,479

- Price per square foot: $200

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 38 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 909 Nottingham Rd, Greenville

- Price: $980,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,641

- Price per square foot: $211

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 55 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 800 Rupert Dr, Greenville

- Price: $948,500

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,076

- Price per square foot: $232

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 203 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 623 White Horse Dr, Greenville

- Price: $925,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,043

- Price per square foot: $183

- Lot size: 2.5 acres

- Days on market: 102 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com