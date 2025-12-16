Most expensive homes for sale in Greenville, North Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Greenville, North Carolina listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 541 White Horse Dr, Greenville
- Price: $1,345,890
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,641
- Price per square foot: $290
- Lot size: 2.4 acres
- Days on market: 225 days
#2. 611 Queen Annes Rd, Greenville
- Price: $1,295,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,225
- Price per square foot: $208
- Lot size: 1.9 acres
- Days on market: 115 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
#3. 2900 Groveland Dr, Greenville
- Price: $1,290,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,155
- Price per square foot: $250
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 189 days
#4. 516 Chesapeake Pl, Greenville
- Price: $1,250,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,644
- Price per square foot: $188
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 12 days
#5. 3403 Star Hill Farm Rd, Greenville
- Price: $1,210,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,475
- Price per square foot: $270
- Lot size: 2.0 acres
- Days on market: 221 days (-$20,000 price reduction since listing)
#6. 2354 Water View Rd, Greenville
- Price: $1,200,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,244
- Price per square foot: $228
- Lot size: 1.4 acres
- Days on market: 13 days
#7. 951 White Horse Dr, Greenville
- Price: $1,099,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,479
- Price per square foot: $200
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 38 days
#8. 909 Nottingham Rd, Greenville
- Price: $980,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,641
- Price per square foot: $211
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 55 days
#9. 800 Rupert Dr, Greenville
- Price: $948,500
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,076
- Price per square foot: $232
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 203 days
#10. 623 White Horse Dr, Greenville
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,043
- Price per square foot: $183
- Lot size: 2.5 acres
- Days on market: 102 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)
