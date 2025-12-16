Most expensive homes for sale in Raleigh

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Raleigh listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 1208 Barcroft Pl, Raleigh

- Price: $9,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 9,587

- Price per square foot: $990

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 134 days

#2. 4933 Foxridge Dr, Raleigh

- Price: $7,789,100

- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 10,313

- Price per square foot: $755

- Lot size: 2.2 acres

- Days on market: 14 days

#3. 12660 Boyce Mill Rd, Raleigh

- Price: $6,950,000

- 7 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 13,700

- Price per square foot: $507

- Lot size: 14.2 acres

- Days on market: 131 days (-$550,000 price reduction since listing)

#4. 1216 Barcroft Pl, Raleigh

- Price: $6,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,039

- Price per square foot: $923

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 258 days

#5. 206 Lynwood Ln, Raleigh

- Price: $6,250,000

- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,901

- Price per square foot: $905

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 15 days

#6. 1132 Wimbleton Dr, Raleigh

- Price: $6,250,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,078

- Price per square foot: $883

- Lot size: 1.6 acres

- Days on market: 197 days

#7. 4900 Foxridge Dr, Raleigh

- Price: $6,190,400

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,694

- Price per square foot: $804

- Lot size: 1.6 acres

- Days on market: 264 days

#8. 214 Reynolds Rd, Raleigh

- Price: $5,999,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,591

- Price per square foot: $790

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 309 days (-$251,000 price reduction since listing)

#9. 401 Marlowe Rd, Raleigh

- Price: $5,995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,110

- Price per square foot: $843

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 455 days

#10. 2128 Ridge Rd, Raleigh

- Price: $5,800,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,316

- Price per square foot: $918

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 141 days

