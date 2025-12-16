Most expensive homes for sale in Raleigh

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Raleigh listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 1208 Barcroft Pl, Raleigh
- Price: $9,500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 9,587
- Price per square foot: $990
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 134 days
#2. 4933 Foxridge Dr, Raleigh
- Price: $7,789,100
- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 10,313
- Price per square foot: $755
- Lot size: 2.2 acres
- Days on market: 14 days
#3. 12660 Boyce Mill Rd, Raleigh
- Price: $6,950,000
- 7 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 13,700
- Price per square foot: $507
- Lot size: 14.2 acres
- Days on market: 131 days (-$550,000 price reduction since listing)
#4. 1216 Barcroft Pl, Raleigh
- Price: $6,500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,039
- Price per square foot: $923
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 258 days
#5. 206 Lynwood Ln, Raleigh
- Price: $6,250,000
- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,901
- Price per square foot: $905
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 15 days
#6. 1132 Wimbleton Dr, Raleigh
- Price: $6,250,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,078
- Price per square foot: $883
- Lot size: 1.6 acres
- Days on market: 197 days
#7. 4900 Foxridge Dr, Raleigh
- Price: $6,190,400
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,694
- Price per square foot: $804
- Lot size: 1.6 acres
- Days on market: 264 days
#8. 214 Reynolds Rd, Raleigh
- Price: $5,999,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,591
- Price per square foot: $790
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 309 days (-$251,000 price reduction since listing)
#9. 401 Marlowe Rd, Raleigh
- Price: $5,995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,110
- Price per square foot: $843
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 455 days
#10. 2128 Ridge Rd, Raleigh
- Price: $5,800,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,316
- Price per square foot: $918
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 141 days
