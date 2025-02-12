Movies and TV shows casting in Charlotte

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Charlotte, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Manhood?'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- DaQuan Richards (supporting, male, 18-21)

--- Malik Gilliam (lead, male, 18-21)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the short film here

'Belle & Beau'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beau (lead, 25-25)

--- Belle (lead, 21-21)

--- Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Vertical Interviews and Short Documentaries, Content Creators'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Content Creator (content creators & real people, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Shred'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- SFX (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Come on In!!!'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Clayton (background extra, male, 30-40)

--- white man 1 speaking role (background extra, male, 18-60)

--- young Mae (supporting, female, 10-12)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

'JJE (Judge Jury Executioner)'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Speaking Cop Roles (supporting, 18-100)

--- Caleb Zimmerman (supporting, male, 35-50)

--- Cops on Scene (background extra, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Behind Closed Doors'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jesse (lead, male, 26-33)

--- Rose (lead, female, 26-33)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the short film here

'Hurt.'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Isaiah (lead, male, 11-14)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Painting the Lake'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joni (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Roast'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sav (lead, female, 21-25)

--- Ty (lead, male, 21-25)

--- Mrs. Hoppe (supporting, female, 45-58)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Charleston, South Carolina; Columbia, South Carolina

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Damned Thing'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- William Harker (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- The Coroner (lead, male, 30-60)

--- Hugh Morgan (supporting, male, 25-45)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Athens, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Beyond the Games'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Benny (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Ashley (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Officer Pete (supporting, male, 40-50)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Athens, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

