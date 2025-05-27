2025 NBA Draft: Cooper Flagg headlines rookies who could matter for fantasy basketball this season

The 2025 NBA Draft is just under a month away, and with the combine wrapped up, Yahoo Sports NBA Senior Analyst Kevin O'Connor dropped his latest mock draft last week. The 2025 draft class is deeper and more talented than last year's rookies, so I want to highlight the prospects whose projected landing spots in KOC's mock could become interesting for fantasy basketball leagues next season.

1. Dallas Mavericks: Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

I can't say enough how much I like Flagg's opportunity to contribute immediately. With his defense, athleticism and scoring efficiency, he projects as a multi-category fantasy asset. The 3s are the question mark, but there's a sneaky playmaking upside, too.

Cooper Flagg showing off the significant gains he's made mechanically over the past year in the NBA draft combine shooting drills.



Off the dribble, on the move or with his feet set, with crisp footwork and a picture perfect release.



Made 61% of his aggregate attempts. pic.twitter.com/kIgwel1LCe — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 14, 2025

I'm warming up to targeting him around the sixth or seventh rounds of drafts next season.

4. Charlotte Hornets: VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor

Landing with the Hornets is a gift and a curse. It's a losing franchise with exciting players who can't stay healthy. That said, they need a two-guard, and Edgecombe is a bucket and a disruptive defender. He also flies, so sharing a backcourt with LaMelo Ball has its perks.

🎙️ VJ Edgecombe: "Most rookies, they be like, can't guard... I want to change that dynamic, change that for sure. Just want to go out there and guard, and impact the floor."



"I know Charlotte Hornets. I know about the team, the roster, everything that's going on over there." pic.twitter.com/yMWXzMZkQr — r/CharlotteHornets on Reddit (@HornetsReddit) May 14, 2025

Edgecombe reminds me of Victor Oladipo. He could be one of the top scorers of his class with the bonus of some steals. If he ends up in Charlotte, he may become a fantasy option outside the top 100 picks.

5. Utah Jazz: Kon Knueppel, G/F, Duke

If Knueppel falls to the Jazz, feel good about it. There's more to his game than being an elite motion shooter. He is the modern Mr. Fundamental — a smart hooper who can facilitate, cut and make the right basketball play more often than not.

Kon Knueppel was ELITE for the Blue Devils tonight 🙌



😈 21 PTS | 5 REB | 5 AST | 3 STL



He helped lead @DukeMBB to a #MFinalFour berth 👏 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ZilPoKBlY2 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 30, 2025

The Jazz need that after being in the bottom 10 in offensive rating and having the highest turnover rate in the league. He'd already be their best shooter as a rookie, but it will come down to his defense to get consistent minutes. I like the Chris Mullin comps.

6. Washington Wizards: Tre Johnson, G, Texas

The freshman out of Texas fills a couple of needs for the Wizards: shooting and playmaking.

Tre Johnson — P&R playmaking + scoring tape



An elite multi-level shotmaking/scoring talent that leverages his gravity with high-level spatial awareness and understanding of screens. A much better passer than given credit for (1.5 AST/TO + 16.5% AST).



#6 on my ‘25 board. https://t.co/YmUJXKmt1N pic.twitter.com/d2uXvGFujb — Mohamed (@mcfdraft) April 24, 2025

I'm not sold on the defense yet, but I like the guards Washington's assembled, with Johnson slotting in as arguably one of their best 3-point shooters. There's a path for minutes, but he's more of a dynasty option than a target in redraft leagues in this scenario.

12. Chicago Bulls: Derik Queen, C, Maryland

Queen's outlook would take a massive leap in Chicago if the Bulls finally move Nikola Vučević. I understand the knocks on his poor combine, defense, lack of explosiveness and questionable outside shooting. However, he's one of only a few offensive hubs available at his size (6-foot-10 and 246 pounds).

Why Derik Queen is a top 5 prospect...



1. True 1of1 on ball craft as a 5 - handle, vision, magnet hands, touch, intuition.



2. The concerns are fixable + have already seen flashes of improving.



If you overthink fixable concerns, you will get burned by the skill set.🐢 pic.twitter.com/zy0LHg6DRI — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) May 26, 2025

He's got nice touch and is a willing playmaker who could put up numbers in limited minutes if he cracks the rotation.

Late-Lottery and Sleeper Watch

13. Atlanta Hawks: Asa Newell, F, Georgia

Should Clint Capela bounce, Newell's rim-running and relentless motor would be worthy additions to a thin Atlanta frontcourt. Jalen Johnson's been banged up the past two seasons, so getting another talented big man with the quickness to defend on the perimeter is a strong fit with their growing, scrappy identity.

I love this defense from Asa Newell. This is the type of stuff we saw from him more at Montverde. Even if he doesn't end up as more of a 5, I think he has all the tools to be a really versatile and switchable defender. pic.twitter.com/PWJRSMgKcT — Tyler Metcalf (@tmetcalf11) March 13, 2025

Being the recipient of Trae Young's lobs with shot-blocking and rebounding upside, Newell could be one of those late-round bigs that make an impact in fantasy on a per-minute basis.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Detroit): Cedric Coward, G, Washington State

If the Wolves can't afford to keep Nickeil Alexander-Walker, selecting Coward would be one of my favorite draft night moves.

Cedric Coward is EASILY one of the biggest winners of the combine



He’s shot well in drills, has a freaky 7’2” wing span at 6’5” and tested great athletically too with a 38.5” max vert



He’s a career 38.6% 3PT shooter in college and there’s a big chance he stays in the draft now pic.twitter.com/3t9hqfcLd7 — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) May 13, 2025

He's a late bloomer with a damn-near-perfect shot and a large wingspan who prides himself on the defensive end. It may sound like gas, but he gives me Kawhi Leonard vibes.

30. L.A. Clippers (via Oklahoma City): Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn

The backcourt in Los Angeles is aging, and injuries are known saboteurs. Pettiford is the ideal match as a Brandon Jennings-lite with the speed, scoring, hops and creation that would ignite the team's bench. Most rookies with his profile tend to be inefficient, but he can still light it up in a reserve role. It's too early for consideration in redraft leagues, but dynasty managers should take notice.