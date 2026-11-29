The AP Top 25 has BYU and Indiana moving back into the top 10 and Wake Forest earning its highest ranking in program history at No. 7. Alabama dropped seven spots to No. 13 after losing 30-23 to archrival Auburn.

The Crimson Tide’s tumble allowed No. 6 Tennessee, No. 7 Wake Forest and No. 8 Texas Tech each to move up a spot. Previously, Wake Forest’s highest ranking was No. 8, achieved last week.

No. 9 BYU moved up two spots and No. 10 Indiana one after UCLA’s 45-10 loss to Southern California dropped the Bruins five spots to No. 15.

No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Utah, No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 Miami and No. 5 Texas all held onto their spots after solid wins over the weekend.

See what to look for this season on the road to the College Football Playoff and follow live analysis below.

Here’s what to know:

AP Top 25 rankings

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami (Fla.)

5. Texas

6. Tennessee

7. Wake Forest

8. Texas Tech

9. BYU

10. Indiana

11. Iowa

12. USC

13. Alabama

14. Arizona

15. UCLA

16. Houston

17. Oklahoma

18. Florida

19. Washington

20. Ohio State

21. Oregon

22. Liberty

23. Boise State

24. Ole Miss

25. Auburn

Ask a voter: How can Alabama be ranked so high and not Auburn?

By SARAH HUGHES

I agree with you about teams not being equally rewarded. I think Auburn really hurt its case by losing so badly in consecutive weeks to LSU and Ole Miss.

If they had even kept those games close, I think we would have seen them creep into the rankings earlier. To my mind, Auburn is the top 8-4 team in the country, and should be ranked that way.

Alabama had a strong eye test early with crushing wins over Kentucky and South Carolina and Mississippi State, and not all those wins held up well, but sometimes it takes a minute for the voting to catch up to the reality, if that makes sense.

When the Tide lost to Georgia and Tennessee, I think people probably thought, okay, well, they don’t look as good, but these are good opponents, so let me wait and see if Alabama loses one more before really punishing them. And they didn’t, until now, so we saw their ranking stay super high as the foundation underneath got shakier week by week. ___ Hughes is an AP Top 25 voter.

Group of Six title games are set

By MAURA CAREY

Ask a voter: Break down why you ranked Notre Dame at No. 3 and Texas at No. 4

By SARAH HUGHES

Frankly, I don’t trust Texas. They do just enough to win in most games. They pretty consistently play to the level of their opponent, which I think is going to catch up to them soon.

Feels like I have to keep them near the top because their schedule has been hard and their resume has a couple of very good wins on it, but I find Notre Dame to be far more convincing even against an easier schedule.

Big 12 title game: Texas Tech returns to face unbeaten Utah

By MAURA CAREY

Utah entered Week 13 under relatively little pressure with an undefeated record, a strong path to the College Football Playoff and a spot in the Big 12 championship game already secured.

The Utes delivered again this weekend, with a 52-28 win over West Virginia on a five-touchdown performance by quarterback Devon Dampier.

Utah will meet Texas Tech in the title game. The reigning conference champion Red Raiders secured their trip to Arlington with a 48-27 win over TCU.

SEC title game: Texas and Georgia head for a rematch

By MAURA CAREY

The fifth-ranked Longhorns punched their ticket to the SEC championship game with a 16-6 defeat of Texas A&M on Friday night. The performance beat out Alabama and Tennessee in a three-team race to Atlanta.

Georgia entered the weekend having already clinched its sixth consecutive SEC championship game appearance and is chasing its third straight conference title. This one is a rematch of the 2024 conference championship game, when Georgia beat Texas 22-19 in overtime.

The Bulldogs capped a strong regular season with a 63-0 rout of in-state rival Georgia Tech.

Has college football seen the last of Jeremiah Smith?

Ohio State fell short of expectations this year, but standout receiver Jeremiah Smith is right on pace for what he hopes will become a Heisman-winning campaign. The question is whether he will play another college football game with the NFL beckoning.

Smith had eight catches for 90 yards and three touchdowns in Ohio State’s 45-0 shutout over Michigan, upping his season totals to a nation-leading 1,572 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.

Smith surpassed DeVonta Smith, the last Heisman-winning receiver, in receiving yards (1,511) and receiving touchdowns (17) in what could be the last game of his Ohio State career.

ACC title game: Wake Forest gets another shot at Miami

The ACC was the only Power Four conference to enter the weekend with its championship game already settled. No. 4 Miami and No. 8 Wake Forest are scheduled to meet in Charlotte for their second encounter this season.

Both teams put an exclamation point on their strong regular seasons with double-digit wins in rivalry week. Miami rolled past Boston College 45-11, and Wake Forest beat Duke 31-7.

The Hurricanes have already beaten Wake Forest once this season, handing the Demon Deacons their only loss, a 33-20 defeat on Sept. 18.

Big Ten could be a one-bid conference

The Big Ten, responsible for producing the last three national champions, could only have one team in the 12-team bracket this year.

Week 13 didn’t help the Big Ten’s case. Front-runner UCLA fell to USC in its second straight defeat, while Washington knocked off an Oregon team that entered the weekend on the bubble.

Three two-loss teams remain in the mix: No. 10 UCLA (No. 9 CFP), No. 12 Indiana (No. 14 CFP) and No. 13 Iowa. Indiana, Iowa and USC should all benefit from the Alabama and UCLA losses, but each team would need to break into the top 11 to leave room for a Group of Six team in the bracket.

UCLA and Indiana are set to square off in the conference title game to determine their playoff fates.

Auburn stuns Alabama

Auburn delivered a blow to Alabama's playoff hopes on Saturday night, winning its second top-10 matchup of the season with a 30-23 takedown of the Crimson Tide.

Alabama entered the week with a path to the SEC championship game and a shot at a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. With a new 9-3 record, the Tide’s playoff outlook is suddenly murky.

Two fourth-quarter turnovers from Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell and running back Daniel Hill helped Auburn to its first Iron Bowl victory since 2019.

Who decides the rankings?

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

AP Top 25 voters are writers and broadcasters who cover college football.

AP employees do not vote, but they do choose the voters, and they seek wide representation from all over the country. This season, there are 70 voters.

The focus begins with voter representation in states with a Bowl Subdivision school, and the total number of voters from each state increases with the number of FBS teams. There are also spots reserved for national voters.

The AP allows broad latitude for voters to determine their rankings. They are urged to base their votes on performance, not reputation or preseason speculation (except, of course, for the always provocative preseason poll); to avoid regional bias, for or against; to pay attention to head-to-head results; and to make significant changes if desired.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.