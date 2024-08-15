Photos show Mount Etna spewing hot lava into the air as Italian volcano erupts again

Italy's Mount Etna erupted overnight, spewing hot ash and lava into the air, causing travel disruptions in and out of the Italian Island of Sicily, and leaving Catania International Airport closed on Thursday.

The billowing smoke from the eruption affects proper visibility for pilots, which is why arrival flights and departures have been delayed on one of the busiest travel days. It's estimated that flights will resume at 6 p.m. local time Thursday, though the airport has advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The travel snarl interferes with one of Italy's biggest national public holidays, Ferragosto, which celebrates the height of summer.

Located on the eastern coast of Sicily, Mount Etna rises roughly 10,900 feet, making it the tallest active volcano in Europe. Derived from the Greek word "Aitne," meaning "I burn," Mount Etna erupts frequently, though its lava has not come close to nearby towns since the 1800s.

Etna has erupted six times since July. Before this week, the latest eruption was on Aug. 4.

