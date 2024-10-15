The Political Beat Candidate Guide: North Carolina Secretary of State

CHARLOTTE — General elections in North Carolina are set for Nov. 5, and many statewide offices have candidates in the running from the Democratic and Republican parties.

Incumbent Democrat Elaine Marshall is facing Republican Gaston County Commissioner Chad Brown for North Carolina Secretary of State.

Below are the unedited responses from the candidates.

Chad Brown

Chad Brown Chad Brown (Chad Brown)

What is your occupation? I hold a role as a steel sales executive, leveraging my expertise to drive growth and forge successful business relationships. Additionally, I proudly serve as a public servant on the Gaston County Commission, working diligently to represent and advocate for the needs of our community. By seamlessly intertwining my passion for business and my dedication to public service, I strive to make a meaningful impact and foster mutually beneficial connections.

Why are you running? I am running for the office of North Carolina Secretary of State because I truly care about the people of North Carolina and want to make a positive impact on their lives. I believe in the power of good governance and the importance of protecting and promoting the interests of our state. I want to ensure that every North Carolinian has a fair chance to succeed and thrive. The North Carolina Secretary of State office possesses several unique and important qualities that make it a crucial part of the state government and legal system.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? My primary focus would be on on addressing the most important issue facing our state: fostering economic growth and supporting entrepreneurship. I understand that a thriving business environment is crucial for the well-being of our communities and the overall prosperity of North Carolina. To address this issue, I will continue to prioritize business services and support for entrepreneurs. This includes streamlining the process of registering and filing businesses, providing accessible resources and guidance, and promoting a business-friendly environment that encourages innovation and growth. I will also work to ensure that securities regulations are effectively enforced, protecting investors and maintaining a fair and secure financial market. In addition, I am committed to safeguarding trademarks and tradenames, preserving the creative ideas and intellectual property of our state’s entrepreneurs. By providing strong protections and efficient processes for trademark registration, I will empower businesses to flourish and thrive. Furthermore, I recognize the importance of fair elections and transparent campaign finance in upholding our democratic process. I will continue to uphold the integrity of our elections, working diligently to ensure that every voter’s voice is heard and that campaign finance practices are transparent and accountable. Overall, my plan as Secretary of State is to create a conducive environment for business growth, prioritize consumer protection, and uphold the principles of fair and transparent elections. By serving as a bridge between the government and the people, I will work tirelessly to build a stronger and more connected North Carolina.

How can your office support small businesses? I am dedicated to supporting and helping people starting businesses. My primary focus is will be on fostering economic growth and entrepreneurship, recognizing their importance for our communities and the overall prosperity of North Carolina. To achieve this, I will prioritize business services and provide accessible resources for entrepreneurs. Streamlining the registration and filing process will make it easier for them to start their businesses. I will also promote a business-friendly environment that encourages innovation and growth. Safeguarding trademarks and tradenames is another key aspect of my plan. By implementing efficient processes and strong protections for trademark registration, I will empower businesses to flourish and protect their creative ideas. Additionally, I will enforce securities regulations to protect investors and maintain a fair financial market. Prioritizing consumer protection and ensuring fair and transparent elections are also integral parts of my approach. Overall, my goal as Secretary of State will be to create an environment conducive to business growth, provide comprehensive support for entrepreneurs, and prioritize consumer protection. By serving as a bridge between the government and the people, I will work tirelessly to build a stronger and more connected North Carolina, where entrepreneurship thrives and economic opportunities abound.

How will you protect consumers from counterfeit items? As North Carolina Secretary of State, I will be dedicated to protecting consumers from counterfeit items by enhancing the existing anti-counterfeiting task force and fostering collaboration with local law enforcement agencies. The task force, comprised of skilled local law enforcement officers, will continue to investigate and take legal action against counterfeit operations. By strengthening partnerships with local law enforcement agencies, we can expand our reach and effectively address the issue. This collaboration will involve sharing intelligence, coordinating investigations, and conducting joint operations to disrupt counterfeit networks. In addition, public awareness campaigns will be launched to educate consumers about the risks of counterfeit products and how to identify them. Empowering consumers with knowledge will enable them to make informed purchasing decisions and safeguard themselves from counterfeit goods. Through the integration of the task force and support from local law enforcement, in will be fully committed to combating counterfeiting, enforcing the law, and raising awareness to protect consumers.

Elaine Marshall

Elaine Marshall Elaine Marshall (Elaine Marshall)

What is your occupation? Secretary of State, Attorney, former small business owner and teacher.

Why are you running? I am running to continue the important work of supporting North Carolina’s businesses, protecting consumers, and ensuring the security of our state’s critical information systems. As Secretary of State, I’ve seen firsthand how vital our office is to the economic success of small businesses, and I am committed to helping more entrepreneurs thrive. Cybersecurity remains a top priority, and I want to ensure our office stays at the forefront of protecting the sensitive data that businesses and citizens rely on. I am passionate about making sure North Carolina remains a great place to do business, and I believe my experience and proven leadership uniquely position me to keep driving our state forward.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? The most important issue for me is cybersecurity. Our office manages a vast database containing critical information that businesses rely on for key financial decisions, including buying, lending, selling, and investing. Ensuring the security of this data is paramount. To address this, my team continuously monitors for potential threats and takes proactive measures to mitigate risks. We work closely with cybersecurity experts to stay ahead of emerging threats, and we regularly update our systems to ensure they remain secure. Protecting this sensitive information is essential to maintaining public trust and supporting a strong business environment in North Carolina.

How can your office support small businesses? Our office supports small businesses by serving as the starting point for business formation in North Carolina. We’ve implemented initiatives like Rural RISE (Resources for Innovators, Startups, and Entrepreneurs), which provides new and existing small businesses with critical resources to help them succeed. This includes offering guidance on essential back-office functions, checklists for new businesses, and ongoing support to ensure a strong foundation for growth. We also work to reduce bureaucratic hurdles, making it easier and more affordable to start a business in North Carolina. Additionally, by protecting businesses from fraud and enforcing trademark laws, we create a safer environment for small business owners to thrive. Through these efforts, we ensure that small businesses have the tools they need to grow, innovate, and contribute to the state’s economic development.

How will you protect consumers from counterfeit items? Our office plays a crucial role in ensuring North Carolina remains an attractive place for business by making it easier to start and grow businesses. We’ve streamlined the business registration process, reducing red tape and lowering costs, which has helped position North Carolina as a top state for business. Additionally, through initiatives like Rural RISE, we provide valuable resources and support to small businesses, particularly in rural areas, to help them build a strong foundation for success. We also protect businesses and consumers from fraud by enforcing trademark laws and cracking down on counterfeit goods, safeguarding the integrity of the marketplace. By continually improving our technology and services, we ensure that entrepreneurs have the tools and support they need to succeed, further enhancing North Carolina’s business-friendly environment.

What sets you apart from your opponent? What sets me apart from my opponent is my extensive experience and proven track record. Having served as North Carolina’s Secretary of State for 28 years, I bring a depth of knowledge and understanding of the office that is unmatched. During my tenure, our office has become a national model, recognized with multiple national and international awards for excellence. My background as a small business owner, attorney, and former state senator gives me unique insights into the challenges that North Carolinians face. Additionally, my leadership in initiatives like Rural RISE demonstrates my commitment to fostering small business success, particularly in rural areas. This experience, combined with my focus on cybersecurity and business innovation, ensures that I can continue delivering results that benefit the people and economy of North Carolina.

