Barbara Rush, ‘It Came from Outer Space’ star, dead at 97

Actress Barbara Rush, who won a Golden Globe for her role in the science-fiction classic “It Came from Outer Space,” died Sunday, her daughter said. She was 97.

>> Read more trending news

Rush’s death was confirmed by her daughter, Fox News Channel senior correspondent Claudia Cowan, to Fox News Digital.

“My wonderful mother passed away peacefully at 5:28 this evening. I was with her this morning and know she was waiting for me to return home safely to transition,” Cowan said, according to the news outlet. “It’s fitting she chose to leave on Easter as it was one of her favorite holidays and now, of course, Easter will have a deeper significance for me and my family.”

Barbara Rush, Golden Globe-winning star of 'It Came from Outer Space' and 'Peyton Place,' dead at 97 https://t.co/vip7YlPR1M — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 1, 2024

Rush played the role of Ellen Fields in the 1954 science fiction-horror classic “It Came from Outer Space,” starring with Richard Carlson and Charles Drake, according to IMDb.com. She won a Golden Globe Award for most promising female newcomer for her performance.

Rush starred with some of the biggest leading men during her seven-decade career that spanned film, the stage and television. They included Paul Newman, Dean Martin, Rock Hudson, Marlin Brando, Richard Burton and Frank Sinatra, according to Fox News Digital.

She was born on Jan. 27, 1927, in Denver, according to IMDb.com.

Rush made her film debut in the 1950 movie, “The Goldbergs,” and then appeared in “When Worlds Collide” the following year. She then appeared in the 1952 film “Flaming Feather.”

Barbara Rush, star of the classic Night Gallery episode "Cool Air," passed away today at the age of 97.



One could not meet a nicer lady.



RIP. pic.twitter.com/PCC0diTUZW — TV Time Machine (@TVTimeMachine) April 1, 2024

Other films Rush appeared in included “Magnificent Obsession” (1954), “Captain Lightfoot” (1955), “The Young Lions” (1956), “The Young Philadelphians” (1959), “Come Blow Your Horn” (1963), “Robin and the 7 Hoods” (1964) and “Hombre” (1967), according to IMDb.com.

Her final film role was in the 2017 short “Bleeding Hearts: The Arteries of Glenda Bryant,” according to Fox News Digital.

On television, Rush appeared in 75 episodes of “Peyton Place” in 1968-69, in 38 episodes of “Flamingo Road” from 1980 to 1982 and in 38 episodes of “All My Children” from 1992 to 1994, according to IMDb.com.

She had guest starring roles in many television series, including “Batman,” “7th Heaven,” “Fantasy Island,” “The Love Boat,” “Hooperman,” “Mannix,” “Cannon,” “Knight Rider” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

© Cox Media Group