Benjamin Moore Paint and Stain announces Blue Nova as its 2024 color of the year

Benjamin Moore has released its 2024 Color Trends Palette and 2024 Color of the Year -- Blue Nova 825, a blend of warm and cool, blue and violet, and inspired by the “blue hour,” the time just before sunset when the sky becomes a deep blue, almost purplish haze aglow with the last of the sun’s rays, Architectural Digest wrote.

>> Read more trending news

The other colors in the palette are inspired by the marketing and color team’s travels. The team refers to them as “color memories” of vivid hues that many recall from travels abroad.

“Blue Nova 825 is an alluring mid-tone that balances depth and intrigue with classic appeal and reassurance,” Andrea Magno, color marketing and development director at Benjamin Moore said in a press release published in Martha Stewart magazine.

“It’s a captivating, otherworldly color that is kind of magical and can elevate the every day,” said Andrea Magno, the company’s



