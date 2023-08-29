Filmaker Kevin Smith auctioning off comic book collection

Filmmaker and comic book aficionado Kevin Smith will auction off his massive, personal collection of original comic book art, which includes covers and inside art from projects he worked on as well as items he bought from collectors.

>> Read more trending news

The live broadcast auction will be handled through BodnarsAuctions.com with online-only bidding starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 People who want to preview the contents can only do so in person by appointment at Bodnar’s New Jersey location. For more information visit Bodnar’s website.

The windfall of a lifetime for ardent comics lovers was brought on by a lack of wall space, Smith joked. He has lived in Los Angeles for the past 20 years or so, but he recently moved to New Jersey, where he is shooting a film. The new house is smaller, and just doesn’t have room for everything, Comicbook.com reported

He described the contents with characteristic enthusiasm.

“Own original interior art or killer covers from my Daredevil and Green Arrow runs! Pick through classic comic book graphics I’ve collected over the years! This will be the sale of the century!” Smith said in a statement reported by Comicbook.com.

A percentage of the proceeds will go to a scholarship fund at the Joe Kubert School which offers a personalized education to serious cartoonists.

For further information about the auction and to register as a bidder visit www.bodnarsauction.com, which is building a comprehensive online catalog, or contact Joe Bodnar at joebodnar@bodnarsauction.com or Toll-Free 866-349-7378.

©2023 Cox Media Group