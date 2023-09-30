Jaw-lene: Jawless alligator rescued, given a Dolly Parton-inspired name

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator that is missing her upper jaw was captured earlier in the month and found its new home at Gatorland in Orlando, Florida.

Wildlife officials believe that the alligator was injured during a fight or from a boat propeller, according to WFTV.

“Our veterinarian Dr Bogan was here today to give her an exam and take a look at her injuries. She is significantly underweight but she’s a fighter. We are working on a feeding plan for her with Dr. Bogan to help her put on some weight and get some nutrients. She’s not out of the woods yet but she’s doing good so far,” Gatorland said in a statement on Facebook on Sept. 20.

Since her rescue, she has also been given a new name that pays homage to legendary country singer Dolly Parton. Gatorland said, according to WFTV, that her name is “Jaw-lene” like Parton’s hit song “Jolene.”

Many have asked Gatorland about the possibility of getting Jaw-lene a prosthetic jaw and it is something they manager consider eventually. Their goal now is to get her healthier and accumulated to her new environment, the news outlet said.

More information about Gatorland or visiting the park, you can visit Gatorland’s website.