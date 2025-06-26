Jets’ Super Bowl era legend Gerry Philbin dies

A legendary NFL player from the Jets’ Super Bowl era has died.

Gerry Philbin was 83 years old.

The team called Philbin "the undersized, big-hearted, highly productive and well-decorated defensive end for almost one stellar decade" in the announcement of his death.

His family said the cause of death was dementia, Sports Illustrated reported.

No. 81 was the left defensive end for 109 starts and 112 games over nine seasons with the team.

“I got the most out of how hard I worked, because I was a little disadvantaged with size and overcame it,” he said in 2018. “And then just accomplishing most of my goals that I set. I wanted to be an All-Star. I wanted to win the Super Bowl. And the personal goals of getting elected to the All-Time AFL Team. And then finally, becoming a Ring of Honor recipient with the Jets. All those things I cherish a lot.”

He was only 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighed only 245 pounds, but ESPN called him “a dominant defender in the 1960s.”

After he left the Jets, Philbin called the Philadelphia Eagles home for the 1973 season before retiring in 1974 from the World Football League’s New York Stars, ESPN said.

After he was done on the field, he moved to Florida and sold real estate for a while before going first to New Hampshire and then Long Island, where he owned a sand and gravel business.

He eventually returned to Florida, moving to Palm Beach Gardens to be near his children, the team said.

In 2011, Philbin was selected for the Jets’ Ring of Honor.

