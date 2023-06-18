At least 22 shot, 1 killed in shooting at Illinois Juneteenth celebration

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — A shooting took place in Willowbrook, Illinois, Saturday evening as a group was gathered for a celebration leaving one dead and multiple others injured.

A DuPage County Sheriff’s Office official told WLS-TV Sunday morning that at least 20 people were shot and one was killed. However, later in the day Sunday, the sheriff’s office said it was a total of 22 people who were shot.

The Tri-State Fire Protection District’s Battalion Chief Joe Ostrander told the news outlet that the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Route 83 near Honeysuckle Rose Lane. There was a large group gathered in the area for a Juneteenth celebration, according to witnesses.

“It was supposed to be like a Juneteenth celebration. We just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped,” witness Markeshia Avery told WLS.

The celebration reportedly began at 6 p.m. Saturday and officers were in the area before the shooting occurred, the news outlet reported. The officers heard the shots fired.

Police say there is an unknown number of suspects, WLS reported. Police also told the news outlet that multiple people were injured trying to run from the shooting.

Ages and victim names have not yet been released. The current conditions of the victims are unknown, according to WBBM.

As of Sunday afternoon, no one is in custody and there is no known motive.