Powerball: No winner in Monday’s drawing; jackpot soars to $1 billion

The jackpot for the Powerball lottery rose again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and the red Powerball was 21.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will be the third largest in U.S. history. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion. It was won last November.

If someone matches all five numbers plus the Powerball, the winner will have the choice of $1 billion paid in yearly allotments or a lump sum of $516.8 million.

Three people who purchased the Power Play option won $2 million after matching all five numbers, lottery officials said. The winning $2 million tickets were sold in Arkansas, Georgia and Texas.

Five people won $1 million after matching all five numbers. The winning tickets were sold in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, New York and Pennsylvania.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on April 19.