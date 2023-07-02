Rapper signed to Young Thug’s label arrested, charged with murder

ATLANTA — A rapper who is signed to Young Thug’s YSL record label has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Atlanta last month.

Jakobe Moody, 20, who goes by FN DaDealer, was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting death of Tremaine Glasper, 28, according to WSB-TV.

Atlanta Police Department officers were called about a shooting around 2 a.m. on June 5 at the Mechanicsville Crossing apartment complex, according to the news outlet. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man injured inside a red vehicle. The man was later identified by police as Glasper.

Moody was identified as one of three gunmen involved, according to court records obtained by WSB.

The Atlanta Police Department said in a news release that last Monday, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Moody for murder. Moody was arrested on Saturday with the help of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

Moody is being held without bond on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to WSB.

The motive remains under investigation. According to the news outlet, investigators have not yet released any information about the two other suspects.

FN DaDealer was YSL’s youngest signee in 2020, according to WSB. In 2021, he appeared on “Slime Language 2,″ which was a collaborative album for the label. FN DaDealer was on it alongside Gunna and Young Thug.