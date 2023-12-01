Recall alert: Stovetops recalled over burn concerns

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling about 11,000 General Electric radiant because of a potential burn hazard.

The cooktop’s burners can remain on after the appliance has been used due to “misaligned burner knobs and fractured burner knob components that can exist in units manufactured,” according to the safety commission.

The cooktops, classified as a JP3030, were manufactured between July and September 2022. They were sold at stores including Lowe’s, The Home Depot and Best Buy through July of 2023.

According to the CPSC, no injuries have been reported since the recall went into effect. However, there have been 83 incidents of a burner failing to regulate temperature accurately or cooktop remaining on after the knob was turned to the off the position, the commission said.

To check if your cooktop is one being recalled, check the serial number printed on the permanent on-product label located on the bottom of the unit, close to the front left burner location, according to the CPSC.

Serial numbers of affected products will begin with prefixes LT, MT, RT or ST.

The recalled models come with black or white glass cooktop surfaces and have four radiant burners, four corresponding “Hot Cooktop” lights and four burner control knobs located on the right side, according to the CPSC.

The model numbers and Universal Product Codes recalled are:

JP3030DJ4BB with UPC code: 084691809609

JP3030SJ4SS with UPC code: 084691809074

JP3030TJ4WW with UPC code: 084691809081

Consumers should turn the unit off at the circuit breaker when the appliance is not in use, the commission recommends.

The burner can stay on even after a consumer turns it to the off position, the CPSC said.

The “On” light might not be on, but the “Hot Cooktop” light connected to the burner will remain on until the appliance is turned off at the breaker switch.

Consumers can contact GE Appliances at (877)-261-1509 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on weekdays or via this email.

