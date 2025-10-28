Home prices are largely starting to normalize across the country, but remain high even as more homes come to the market.
Near record-high mortgage rates are keeping homes largely unaffordable for most buyers. Even a percentage point increase can increase a monthly mortgage payment by more than $100.
That's causing potential homeowners to expand their searches outside costly urban cores, especially when they can work from home.
Stacker examined data from Realtor.com's Cross-Market Demand Report to see where people in Winston-Salem are looking to buy homes. View share is based on page views of active listings during the third quarter of 2025 on Realtor.com. It does not include international viewers.
#10. Asheville, NC
- View share: 1.7%
- Median listing price: $575,000
- Median listing price per square foot: $296
#9. Charleston, SC
- View share: 1.8%
- Median listing price: $502,500
- Median listing price per square foot: $264
#8. Greenville, SC
- View share: 2.1%
- Median listing price: $385,335
- Median listing price per square foot: $192
#7. Hickory, NC
- View share: 2.5%
- Median listing price: $355,000
- Median listing price per square foot: $198
#6. Mount Airy, NC
- View share: 3.5%
- Median listing price: $299,000
- Median listing price per square foot: $185
#5. Raleigh, NC
- View share: 3.8%
- Median listing price: $457,662
- Median listing price per square foot: $220
#4. Myrtle Beach, SC
- View share: 4.3%
- Median listing price: $320,000
- Median listing price per square foot: $229
#3. Wilmington, NC
- View share: 6.8%
- Median listing price: $499,000
- Median listing price per square foot: $252
#2. Charlotte, NC
- View share: 12.0%
- Median listing price: $438,500
- Median listing price per square foot: $220
#1. Greensboro, NC
- View share: 13.2%
- Median listing price: $331,049
- Median listing price per square foot: $182