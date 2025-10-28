Home prices are largely starting to normalize across the country, but remain high even as more homes come to the market.

Near record-high mortgage rates are keeping homes largely unaffordable for most buyers. Even a percentage point increase can increase a monthly mortgage payment by more than $100.

That's causing potential homeowners to expand their searches outside costly urban cores, especially when they can work from home.

Stacker examined data from Realtor.com's Cross-Market Demand Report to see where people in Winston-Salem are looking to buy homes. View share is based on page views of active listings during the third quarter of 2025 on Realtor.com. It does not include international viewers.

#10. Asheville, NC

- View share: 1.7%

- Median listing price: $575,000

- Median listing price per square foot: $296

#9. Charleston, SC

- View share: 1.8%

- Median listing price: $502,500

- Median listing price per square foot: $264

#8. Greenville, SC

- View share: 2.1%

- Median listing price: $385,335

- Median listing price per square foot: $192

#7. Hickory, NC

- View share: 2.5%

- Median listing price: $355,000

- Median listing price per square foot: $198

#6. Mount Airy, NC

- View share: 3.5%

- Median listing price: $299,000

- Median listing price per square foot: $185

#5. Raleigh, NC

- View share: 3.8%

- Median listing price: $457,662

- Median listing price per square foot: $220

#4. Myrtle Beach, SC

- View share: 4.3%

- Median listing price: $320,000

- Median listing price per square foot: $229

#3. Wilmington, NC

- View share: 6.8%

- Median listing price: $499,000

- Median listing price per square foot: $252

#2. Charlotte, NC

- View share: 12.0%

- Median listing price: $438,500

- Median listing price per square foot: $220

#1. Greensboro, NC

- View share: 13.2%

- Median listing price: $331,049

- Median listing price per square foot: $182