Local Steals & Deals: Clear the Snow & Cue the Music with Snow Joe & Dolphin Audio

4 December, 2025
Clear the Snow & Cue the Music with Snow Joe & Dolphin Audio
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Shovel Smarter & Jam Harder!
Snow days just got an upgrade. Power through the drifts with Snow Joe’s cordless snow shovel while Dolphin Audio’s waterproof Bluetooth speaker keeps your favorite playlist going. Clear the driveway, stay energized, and make winter work feel a little easier—save big on both today.
Snow Joe
Deal: $149.99
Retail: $209.99
29% Off
Tackle winter head-on with the Snow Joe’s ECOSHARP Cordless Snow Shovel. Its brushless motor, directional chute, and 20V battery make clearing driveways and walkways faster and easier than ever. Right now, we’ve got a great dea, so you can power through snowstorms without breaking a sweat.Shop now
Dolphin Audio
Deal: $49.99
Retail: $59.98 - $79.99
UP TO 38% Off
Bring your favorite tunes anywhere with Dolphin Audio’s Clip-On Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker. Its durable, fully waterproof design makes it perfect for the outdoors, while delivering crisp, clear sound. Grab this deal and take your soundtrack with you everywhere.Shop now
©2025 Cox Media Group