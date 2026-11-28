COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian wanted to make sure his team wasn't looking ahead and was only focused on Texas A&M on Friday night.

So he said he never mentioned to the Longhorns that they only needed a victory over the struggling Aggies to reach the Southeastern Conference championship game.

“This game is bigger than us,” he said. “This is for decades, right? This is over 100 years of this game getting played and so respecting the game, we've got to put forth the best effort because it means so much to so many people.”

And though Texas didn't play its best game, the Longhorns found a way to outlast their archrival in the 121st meeting between these teams to punch their ticket to the title game.

Arch Manning threw a touchdown pass early and Gianni Spetic made two second-half field goals to help No. 5 Texas to the 16-6 victory.

“Really proud of our team, proud of their resiliency in this game,” Sarkisian said. “We were not perfect. It wasn’t clean, some stuff didn’t go our way, but these guys didn’t blink, they hung together, they kept leaning into one another.”

The Longhorns (10-2, 7-2, No. 3 CFP) will meet top-ranked Georgia on Dec. 5 in Atlanta in their second trip to the title game in three seasons as an SEC school after downing their rival for a fourth straight time. Texas lost to the Bulldogs 22-19 in overtime in the 2024 title game.

Manning was happy to get out of College Station with a win after he threw two interceptions in a 27-24 loss to Oklahoma, another Longhorn rival, on Oct. 10.

“Two rivalry games ago against OU, it didn’t go the way we wanted it to,” he said. “It was a tough game on me. So anytime you can get a rivalry win, it means a lot.”

The Longhorns entered the game needing a win to secure their spot in the game after Ole Miss beat Mississippi State 41-17 in the Egg Bowl earlier Friday.

Texas never trailed but had trouble pulling away. The Longhorns had a chance to pad the lead with about 11 minutes to go, but the Aggies tipped Manning’s pass and Tawfiq Byard intercepted it in the end zone.

Texas A&M couldn’t cash in on the error and Texas got the ball back after a failed fourth-down attempt. Spetic, who made a 33-yard field goal in the third, extended the lead to 16-6 with a 42-yarder with about five minutes to go.

“I think a lot of teams that play the way we played and probably don’t find a way to win tonight,” Sarkisian said. “So I’m proud of that I’m lucky that I have the group that we have that can find a way to win a game like that tonight.”

The victory comes a season after the Longhorns got a 27-17 win over the previously undefeated Aggies to keep them from reaching the SEC title game.

Manning and the offense had a tough time getting much going on a night he was 18 of 34 for a season-low 143 yards. But he and the Longhorns did enough to win their sixth straight game and remain on track for a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Brady Hart threw for 201 yards in his second start since senior Marcel Reed was benched as Texas A&M (4-8, 1-8) ended its dismal season with a fifth consecutive loss.

“We have to be able to score points,” coach Mike Elko said. “It’s literally that simple. You can’t score in single digits six times this year. It’s unacceptable. It’s on me.”

Hart took the blame for A&M's inability to get in the end zone Friday.

“At the end of the day, it’s a lack of execution in big-time moments,” he said. “It starts with me. I need to be better.”

The Aggies forced a punt on the first drive of the second half. But Mario Craver fumbled after a reception on Texas A&M’s second play and it was recovered by Jelani McDonald on the 34.

Texas converted a fourth-and-1 at the 13 but the drive stalled after that and the Longhorns settled for a short field goal to make it 13-3.

Texas A&M used a 35-yard field goal by David Olano to cut the lead to 13-6 with four minutes to go in the third.

The Aggies fumbled a punt return early in the first quarter and Texas A&M took a 3-0 lead with a 54-yard field goal by Spetic.

Texas extended the lead to 10-0 when Manning capped a 12-play, 88-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Cam Coleman early in the second quarter.

The takeaway

Texas: The Longhorns will have to play much better than they did Friday night if they hope to contend with college football’s elite in the upcoming weeks.

Texas A&M: The Aggies had a respectable showing to cap this tough year that came after they reached the CFP for the first time last season.

Road warriors

Texas became the only team since 1936 to get wins at LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M in the same season.

The Longhorns beat Tennessee 20-17 on Sept. 26 and LSU 22-21 on Nov. 14 before Friday's victory.

Up next

Texas: The Longhorns have a big test against Georgia next week but will likely still reach the CFP even with a loss.

Texas A&M: It will be an interesting offseason for Elko's Aggies as they try and upgrade their squad after this year’s disappointment.

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