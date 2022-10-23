Sections
WATCH
90
°
WATCH
News
Weather
Video
9 Investigates
Action 9
Sports
Your704
Community
Back to School
The Political Beat
Steals and Deals
News
Back to School
The Political Beat
Power Grid Security
Latest Links
Streaming/Mobile Apps
Talking About Race
Continuing Coverage
Newsletter Sign-up
(Opens in new window)
Weather
Severe Weather Resources
Interactive Radar
7-Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Hour by Hour
Video Forecast
School Closings
Report Closings
Closings Instructions
WSOCTV Weather Apps
Video
Live Stream
WSOC 24/7 News
Weather 24/7
NeighborhoodTV
Gusto TV
Law & Crime
9 Investigates
Action 9
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte FC
High School Football
Community
Back to School
Carolinas Get Real
Priced Out Of Charlotte
Mental Health Resources
Faces of Pride
Family Focus
9 Food Drive
9 School Tools
Steves Coats
9 Crisis Help
Charlotte Strong
COVID-19 Community Resources
Steals and Deals
Traffic
Gas Prices
Your704
Contests
(Opens in new window)
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
TV64
Daily 2 Video
Do Good With Dave
Toyota of North Charlotte
What's on Channel 9
What's On TV64
Closed Captioning
Visitor Agreement
Privacy Policy
Telemundo
Celebrando la Herencia Hispana
Programas de Telemundo
Share Your Pics!
WSOC Now
Resize:
Drag to Resize Video
Panthers Photos
Photos: Panthers beat down Buccaneers 21-3
PHOTOS: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey
PHOTOS: San Francisco 49ers defeat Carolina Panthers, 37-15
Sports Headlines
The big men in front of Aaron Rodgers have become the center of attention and concern for the Jets
The NFL's relaxed jersey rules are not for nothing. Meet the players who now wear number 0
Jadeveon Clowney agrees to join Ravens to help Baltimore's pass rush
Chess official calls for more research as decision to block transgender women from events draws fire
USA tops Greece 108-86, moves to 4-0 in World Cup tune-up games
Ron Rivera picks Sam Howell as the Washington Commanders' starting quarterback
Carolina Panthers Stories
Big 22: Charlotte Christian DL Bryce Young
Family that adopted Michael Oher devastated by his lawsuit
Michael Oher speaks about starting new nonprofit
PART 3--The Political Beat with Channel 9's Joe Bruno (August 13,2023)
PART 1--The Political Beat with Channel 9's Joe Bruno (August 13. 2023)
Thompson, Burns embracing leadership roles for Panthers
Latest Trending