FORECAST: Heavy downpours expected to impact your morning commute

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.

FORECAST:

We are tracking rain that is expected to move in this evening and last through tomorrow morning.

It will start moving in from the south as a weak storm moves up the coast.

The top threat will be heavy downpours, which will likely have a big impact on the drive into work tomorrow morning.

The rain will slowly move on after that, but the clouds and downpours will keep temperatures cool in the upper 70s.

The heat is expected to dominate after that.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

