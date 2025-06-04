Forecasts

FORECAST: Heavy downpours expected to impact your morning commute

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are tracking rain that is expected to move in this evening and last through tomorrow morning.
  • It will start moving in from the south as a weak storm moves up the coast.
  • The top threat will be heavy downpours, which will likely have a big impact on the drive into work tomorrow morning.
  • The rain will slowly move on after that, but the clouds and downpours will keep temperatures cool in the upper 70s.
  • The heat is expected to dominate after that.

