Forecasts

FORECAST: Beautiful comfortable Sunday before humidity returns

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • One more comfortable afternoon before the heat and humidity return.
  • Temperatures today will be close to the upper 80s, as overnight lows will get back down to the low 60s.
  • There will be a gradual warm-up for the first day of school tomorrow.
  • Temperatures will start off in the low 60s, quickly warm to the mid 80s by noon, and then daytime highs are projected to be around 90°.
  • Unfortunately, those cooler nights are over as lows will only be dipping down to the upper 60s low 70s for the rest of the workweek.
  • By Wednesday, the humidity will really set in as daytime highs will make it back to the upper 90s with feels like temperatures closer to about 103/104.
  • Wednesday’s and Thursday’s threat of rain will probably phase out. As of now, it’s looking like the next best chance of showers will come on Friday.
  • There will also be a slight chance Saturday. The big weather story heading into next weekend will be that lingering heat and humidity before a brief cool down the following week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read