FORECAST: Beautiful comfortable Sunday before humidity returns

FORECAST:
- One more comfortable afternoon before the heat and humidity return.
- Temperatures today will be close to the upper 80s, as overnight lows will get back down to the low 60s.
- There will be a gradual warm-up for the first day of school tomorrow.
- Temperatures will start off in the low 60s, quickly warm to the mid 80s by noon, and then daytime highs are projected to be around 90°.
- Unfortunately, those cooler nights are over as lows will only be dipping down to the upper 60s low 70s for the rest of the workweek.
- By Wednesday, the humidity will really set in as daytime highs will make it back to the upper 90s with feels like temperatures closer to about 103/104.
- Wednesday’s and Thursday’s threat of rain will probably phase out. As of now, it’s looking like the next best chance of showers will come on Friday.
- There will also be a slight chance Saturday. The big weather story heading into next weekend will be that lingering heat and humidity before a brief cool down the following week.
