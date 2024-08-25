FORECAST: Beautiful comfortable Sunday before humidity returns

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

One more comfortable afternoon before the heat and humidity return.

Temperatures today will be close to the upper 80s, as overnight lows will get back down to the low 60s.

There will be a gradual warm-up for the first day of school tomorrow.

Temperatures will start off in the low 60s, quickly warm to the mid 80s by noon, and then daytime highs are projected to be around 90°.

Unfortunately, those cooler nights are over as lows will only be dipping down to the upper 60s low 70s for the rest of the workweek.

By Wednesday, the humidity will really set in as daytime highs will make it back to the upper 90s with feels like temperatures closer to about 103/104.

Wednesday’s and Thursday’s threat of rain will probably phase out. As of now, it’s looking like the next best chance of showers will come on Friday.

There will also be a slight chance Saturday. The big weather story heading into next weekend will be that lingering heat and humidity before a brief cool down the following week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group