FORECAST: Big warm-up continues as temperatures soar into the 80s

- The big warm-up continues as temperatures soar into the 80s again on Friday.
- We will keep this unusually warm weather pattern throughout the weekend, with near-record highs in the mid-80s by Sunday.
- A strong front will then move in on Tuesday, which will bring in a sharp cool-down for Halloween.
- The chance for rain is very low and is not expected to interfere with trick-or-treating at this time.
- Temperatures will then drop into the 60s on Tuesday, then drop again to the 50s by Halloween evening.
- Even colder temperatures are expected to filter in by the middle of next week, with highs in the 50s.
