FORECAST: Big warm-up continues as temperatures soar into the 80s

The big warm-up continues as temperatures soar into the 80s again on Friday.

We will keep this unusually warm weather pattern throughout the weekend, with near-record highs in the mid-80s by Sunday.

A strong front will then move in on Tuesday, which will bring in a sharp cool-down for Halloween.

The chance for rain is very low and is not expected to interfere with trick-or-treating at this time.

Temperatures will then drop into the 60s on Tuesday, then drop again to the 50s by Halloween evening.

Even colder temperatures are expected to filter in by the middle of next week, with highs in the 50s.

