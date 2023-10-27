Forecasts

FORECAST: Big warm-up continues as temperatures soar into the 80s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • The big warm-up continues as temperatures soar into the 80s again on Friday.
  • We will keep this unusually warm weather pattern throughout the weekend, with near-record highs in the mid-80s by Sunday.
  • A strong front will then move in on Tuesday, which will bring in a sharp cool-down for Halloween.
  • The chance for rain is very low and is not expected to interfere with trick-or-treating at this time.
  • Temperatures will then drop into the 60s on Tuesday, then drop again to the 50s by Halloween evening.
  • Even colder temperatures are expected to filter in by the middle of next week, with highs in the 50s.

