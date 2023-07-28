FORECAST: Severe thunderstorm warning for Burke, Caldwell counties

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
WEATHER ALERTS:
- A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Burke and Caldwell counties until 4:45 p.m.
Blazing heat continues with no relief this weekend:
- The blazing heat continues with no significant breaks this weekend.
- We will likely maintain daily highs of 90 to 95 degrees through Monday. Heat index values will make it feel hotter outside.
- A weak cold front will hopefully cool down temps into the upper-80s for a couple of days in the middle of next week.
- Shower and thunderstorm chances will remain slim for most of our area.
- The highest chance for afternoon pop-up scattered thunderstorms will be in the mountains this weekend.
HEAT STATS:
- With another 90-degree day Friday, this makes 28 days of highs that reached at least 90 days so far this year.
- Compared to last year by this date, we had 46 days.
- The total number of 90-degree-plus days last year was 69.
- The normal is 44.
