FORECAST: Severe thunderstorm warning for Burke, Caldwell counties

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WEATHER ALERTS:

  • A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Burke and Caldwell counties until 4:45 p.m.

Blazing heat continues with no relief this weekend:

  • The blazing heat continues with no significant breaks this weekend.
  • We will likely maintain daily highs of 90 to 95 degrees through Monday. Heat index values will make it feel hotter outside.
  • A weak cold front will hopefully cool down temps into the upper-80s for a couple of days in the middle of next week.
  • Shower and thunderstorm chances will remain slim for most of our area.
  • The highest chance for afternoon pop-up scattered thunderstorms will be in the mountains this weekend.

HEAT STATS:

  • With another 90-degree day Friday, this makes 28 days of highs that reached at least 90 days so far this year.
  • Compared to last year by this date, we had 46 days.
  • The total number of 90-degree-plus days last year was 69.
  • The normal is 44.

