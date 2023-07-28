FORECAST: Severe thunderstorm warning for Burke, Caldwell counties

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Burke and Caldwell counties until 4:45 p.m.

Blazing heat continues with no relief this weekend:

The blazing heat continues with no significant breaks this weekend.

We will likely maintain daily highs of 90 to 95 degrees through Monday. Heat index values will make it feel hotter outside.

A weak cold front will hopefully cool down temps into the upper-80s for a couple of days in the middle of next week.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will remain slim for most of our area.

The highest chance for afternoon pop-up scattered thunderstorms will be in the mountains this weekend.

HEAT STATS:

With another 90-degree day Friday, this makes 28 days of highs that reached at least 90 days so far this year.

of highs that reached at least 90 days so far this year. Compared to last year by this date, we had 46 days .

. The total number of 90-degree-plus days last year was 69.

The normal is 44.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

