Forecasts

FORECAST: Breezy, cooler Thursday ahead with comfortable temps and low humidity

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We’re tracking cooler and less humid conditions for our Thursday.
  • Temperatures this morning are near 60 with highs this afternoon near 80 degrees, which is around our average high for this time of the year.
  • Skies are mostly clear with breezy winds continuing.
  • Winds could gust as high as 30 mph in the metro area, while highest elevations in the mountains could see gusts as high as 50 mph.
  • We’ll also watch for an isolated light shower in the mountains today, but most people stay dry.
  • Temperatures drop even more for Friday and Saturday with lows in the low 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
  • The humidity stays comfortable too.
  • Looking ahead, a pop-up shower or storm is possible late Sunday, with a better chance for some scattered storms returning next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read