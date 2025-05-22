FORECAST: Breezy, cooler Thursday ahead with comfortable temps and low humidity

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re tracking cooler and less humid conditions for our Thursday.

Temperatures this morning are near 60 with highs this afternoon near 80 degrees, which is around our average high for this time of the year.

Skies are mostly clear with breezy winds continuing.

Winds could gust as high as 30 mph in the metro area, while highest elevations in the mountains could see gusts as high as 50 mph.

We’ll also watch for an isolated light shower in the mountains today, but most people stay dry.

Temperatures drop even more for Friday and Saturday with lows in the low 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The humidity stays comfortable too.

Looking ahead, a pop-up shower or storm is possible late Sunday, with a better chance for some scattered storms returning next week.

A cooler start this morning as temps are in the 50s to near 60 degrees! We're looking at a quiet and comfortable day as highs climb up near 80. Low humidity makes it feel that much better too! pic.twitter.com/rBC2xj9bas — Danielle Miller (@wx_danielle) May 22, 2025

