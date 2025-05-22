FORECAST: Breezy, cooler Thursday ahead with comfortable temps and low humidity

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re tracking cooler and less humid conditions for our Thursday.
- Temperatures this morning are near 60 with highs this afternoon near 80 degrees, which is around our average high for this time of the year.
- Skies are mostly clear with breezy winds continuing.
- Winds could gust as high as 30 mph in the metro area, while highest elevations in the mountains could see gusts as high as 50 mph.
- We’ll also watch for an isolated light shower in the mountains today, but most people stay dry.
- Temperatures drop even more for Friday and Saturday with lows in the low 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
- The humidity stays comfortable too.
- Looking ahead, a pop-up shower or storm is possible late Sunday, with a better chance for some scattered storms returning next week.
A cooler start this morning as temps are in the 50s to near 60 degrees! We're looking at a quiet and comfortable day as highs climb up near 80. Low humidity makes it feel that much better too!
