FORECAST: Calm, clear conditions to continue through work week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“We are on a roll,” said meteorologist John Ahrens.

The comfortable weather conditions will last through the work week.

“Get out and enjoy a nice evening walk in the 60s,” Ahrens said Tuesday afternoon.

Starlink will pass over the Carolinas Tuesday night.

We are in for a fantastic night to view Starlink passing over the Carolinas. Skies will be clearing and temps will be pleasant. They will come into view at 8:46 PM this evening and last about 5 minutes as it moves across the night sky. pic.twitter.com/sroWh9mu3h — Joe Puma (@joepumawx) September 19, 2023

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group