Forecasts

FORECAST: Calm, clear conditions to continue through work week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.

  • “We are on a roll,” said meteorologist John Ahrens.
  • The comfortable weather conditions will last through the work week.
  • “Get out and enjoy a nice evening walk in the 60s,” Ahrens said Tuesday afternoon.

Starlink will pass over the Carolinas Tuesday night.

