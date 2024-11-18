FORECAST: Chance of showers moves in with mild temperatures

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Mild temperatures and a chance of showers are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
- On Thursday, the skies will clear up as temperatures drop.
- Highs will be in the mid-50s through Saturday when temperatures climb to about 60 degrees.
