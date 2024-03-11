FORECAST: Chilly start followed by weeklong sunshine and high temperatures

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Chilly this morning but things start to turn around as we head to the afternoon.

Plenty of sunshine today will allow us to warm back up to seasonal averages in the lower 60s.

One more quite chilly night to get through before we really bounce back well for the rest of the week.

The 70s return tomorrow afternoon and we keep those highs the rest of the week.

Next rain chance holds off until Friday but could linger off and on through the weekend.

No big rain is expected with that event.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

