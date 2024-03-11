Forecasts

FORECAST: Chilly start followed by weeklong sunshine and high temperatures

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Chilly this morning but things start to turn around as we head to the afternoon.
  • Plenty of sunshine today will allow us to warm back up to seasonal averages in the lower 60s.
  • One more quite chilly night to get through before we really bounce back well for the rest of the week.
  • The 70s return tomorrow afternoon and we keep those highs the rest of the week.
  • Next rain chance holds off until Friday but could linger off and on through the weekend.
  • No big rain is expected with that event.

