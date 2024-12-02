Forecasts

FORECAST: Chilly weather sticking around, chance of flurries possible overnight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • These cold temperatures will be sticking around all day Monday.
  • It started below freezing and likely won’t rise above the 40s through Monday.
  • The cold weather will dip back down overnight into Tuesday, and there’s a slight chance of flurries possible in the Charlotte metro region.
  • Tuesday will stay cold before the temperatures warm up slightly going into the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:






©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read