FORECAST: Clear skies, warm temperatures on the way

FORECAST:

Showers are set to move out of our area later today, making way for some great weather conditions over the next several days.

Highs will gradually get warmer with a high on Easter Sunday near 80 degrees.

Skies will be mostly clear once the last bit of clouds push east tomorrow.

The next shot of rain will be on Tuesday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

