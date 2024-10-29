FORECAST: Despite clouds, temps keep warming up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

“Despite a kick up in those clouds, those temperatures keep rising in Charlotte,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday afternoon.

It will be near 80 degrees for the next several days and 75 degrees by trick-or-treat time.

“We’ll cool it off a bit by the weekend with some extra clouds,” Ahrens said.

