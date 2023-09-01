FORECAST: Enjoy amazing weather this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Amazing weather is in this holiday weekend’s forecast.

There will be plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

Humidity will be non-existent on Saturday and Sunday.

As Labor Day gets closer, the thermometer will creep back up into familiar territory in the 90s, but it won’t feel really muggy at all until later next week.

Rain chances will remain next to nothing all the way into next week.

