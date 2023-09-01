FORECAST: Enjoy amazing weather this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Amazing weather is in this holiday weekend’s forecast.
- There will be plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.
- Humidity will be non-existent on Saturday and Sunday.
- As Labor Day gets closer, the thermometer will creep back up into familiar territory in the 90s, but it won’t feel really muggy at all until later next week.
- Rain chances will remain next to nothing all the way into next week.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
©2023 Cox Media Group