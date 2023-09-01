Forecasts

FORECAST: Enjoy amazing weather this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Amazing weather is in this holiday weekend’s forecast.
  • There will be plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.
  • Humidity will be non-existent on Saturday and Sunday.
  • As Labor Day gets closer, the thermometer will creep back up into familiar territory in the 90s, but it won’t feel really muggy at all until later next week.
  • Rain chances will remain next to nothing all the way into next week.

