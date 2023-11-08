FORECAST: Expect another warm day before cooler temps arrive

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We officially broke the record today with temperatures in the 80s, Meteorologist John Ahrens said Wednesday.

We’ll get to have one more unusually warm afternoon before reality settles in.

Expect more clouds and a few raindrops on Friday but the bigger deal will be a big drop in the temperatures.

The weekend will be cooler with high temps in the 50s.

There could be some rain this weekend.

