Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect another warm day before cooler temps arrive

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • We officially broke the record today with temperatures in the 80s, Meteorologist John Ahrens said Wednesday.
  • We’ll get to have one more unusually warm afternoon before reality settles in.
  • Expect more clouds and a few raindrops on Friday but the bigger deal will be a big drop in the temperatures.
  • The weekend will be cooler with high temps in the 50s.
  • There could be some rain this weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read