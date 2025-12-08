FORECAST: Foggy start before rain settles in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Fog and then rain to deal with this morning, along with mountain snows.

The fog is dense from Charlotte to the north and east, but should ease up as the rain settles in.

The showers last through the early afternoon and may even mix with some flakes at the tail end, but nothing that will lead to any travel issues.

In the high country though, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place with several inches of snow at the highest ridgetops (a few inches down low).

Temps struggle to stay near 40 degrees all day, and then we fall quickly below freezing overnight. Lows crash to the mid 20s tonight!

We get sunshine back tomorrow, but we again only warm to the lower 40s at best.

Warmer weather returns on Wednesday with mid 50s.

