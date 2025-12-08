FORECAST: Foggy start before rain settles in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Fog and then rain to deal with this morning, along with mountain snows.
- The fog is dense from Charlotte to the north and east, but should ease up as the rain settles in.
- The showers last through the early afternoon and may even mix with some flakes at the tail end, but nothing that will lead to any travel issues.
- In the high country though, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place with several inches of snow at the highest ridgetops (a few inches down low).
- Temps struggle to stay near 40 degrees all day, and then we fall quickly below freezing overnight. Lows crash to the mid 20s tonight!
- We get sunshine back tomorrow, but we again only warm to the lower 40s at best.
- Warmer weather returns on Wednesday with mid 50s.
