FORECAST: Foggy start before rain settles in

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Fog and then rain to deal with this morning, along with mountain snows.
  • The fog is dense from Charlotte to the north and east, but should ease up as the rain settles in.
  • The showers last through the early afternoon and may even mix with some flakes at the tail end, but nothing that will lead to any travel issues.
  • In the high country though, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place with several inches of snow at the highest ridgetops (a few inches down low).
  • Temps struggle to stay near 40 degrees all day, and then we fall quickly below freezing overnight. Lows crash to the mid 20s tonight!
  • We get sunshine back tomorrow, but we again only warm to the lower 40s at best.
  • Warmer weather returns on Wednesday with mid 50s.

