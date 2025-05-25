FORECAST: Gray and rainy Memorial Day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Happy Sunday! The cloudy & cool weather continues for the next few days.
- We’ll see a few showers for our Memorial Day otherwise highs in the low 70s once again.
- Things get downright chilly for our Tuesday as a classic Carolina Wedge sets up and temps struggle to make it into the mid to upper 60s.
- We’ll keep those rain chances around for the rest of the week.
- Nothing too impressive, but some afternoon showers will be possible each day.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group