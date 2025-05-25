Forecasts

FORECAST: Gray and rainy Memorial Day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Happy Sunday! The cloudy & cool weather continues for the next few days.
  • We’ll see a few showers for our Memorial Day otherwise highs in the low 70s once again.
  • Things get downright chilly for our Tuesday as a classic Carolina Wedge sets up and temps struggle to make it into the mid to upper 60s.
  • We’ll keep those rain chances around for the rest of the week.
  • Nothing too impressive, but some afternoon showers will be possible each day.

