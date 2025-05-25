FORECAST: Gray and rainy Memorial Day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Happy Sunday! The cloudy & cool weather continues for the next few days.

We’ll see a few showers for our Memorial Day otherwise highs in the low 70s once again.

Things get downright chilly for our Tuesday as a classic Carolina Wedge sets up and temps struggle to make it into the mid to upper 60s.

We’ll keep those rain chances around for the rest of the week.

Nothing too impressive, but some afternoon showers will be possible each day.

