FORECAST: Heat advisory in place for most of the Carolinas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Dangerous heat continues to build today with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s to 100 degrees this afternoon.

The humidity will make it feel more like 105-108.

A Heat Advisory is in place for most of our area outside of the mountains because of these hot and humid conditions.

We’ll continue to see this dangerous heat all the way through the holiday weekend with low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and highs near 100 degrees.

With temperatures up near 100 and feeling as high as 108 today, make sure you're staying hydrated and cool as best as possible. We have major to extreme levels of heat risk today, meaning problems like heat exhaustion or stroke can happen more easily. pic.twitter.com/2601T5DgdX — Danielle Miller (@wx_danielle) July 2, 2026

Temperature records, both in the morning and afternoon, will be in jeopardy through the 4th of July.

Outside of the heat, our forecast stays mostly dry, with storm chances back in the forecast early next week.

Temperatures will finally dip back into the low 90s next week as those rain chances go up.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group