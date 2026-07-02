Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat advisory in place for most of the Carolinas

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Dangerous heat continues to build today with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s to 100 degrees this afternoon.
  • The humidity will make it feel more like 105-108.
  • A Heat Advisory is in place for most of our area outside of the mountains because of these hot and humid conditions.
  • We’ll continue to see this dangerous heat all the way through the holiday weekend with low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and highs near 100 degrees.
  • Temperature records, both in the morning and afternoon, will be in jeopardy through the 4th of July.
  • Outside of the heat, our forecast stays mostly dry, with storm chances back in the forecast early next week.
  • Temperatures will finally dip back into the low 90s next week as those rain chances go up.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read